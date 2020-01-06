Trump cannot call up the US military to stop civil unrest

Despite the president's threats over the weekend, it is illegal for military forces to be used on US soil as a police force.

ATLANTA — On Saturday, President Donald Trump said that he was "ready, willing and able, if they ever want to call our military."

Trump made the statement before leaving the White House Saturday afternoon for Florida to watch the SpaceX launch.

He was talking about using military forces in Minnesota to help quell protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died when a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd down to the ground by his neck for nearly nine minutes after taking him into custody last Monday. The incident was seen worldwide on video. During the video, Floyd could be heard pleading, "I can't breathe."

In the nights since, protests have expanded from Minneapolis to other cities in all 50 states, leading to an increased police presence in many cities and call-ups of the National Guard in more than 20 states to help keep order.

In a conference call with the nation's governors on Monday, Trump called many of them weak, saying they should request the U.S. Military Forces to put down civil unrest in their cities.

However, the use of the armed forces to act as a police power on American soil is actually illegal. It was outlawed by a law enacted in 1878.

The Posse Comitatus Act (18 U.S.C. § 1385), limits federal powers when it comes to using military personnel to enforce domestic policies inside the United States of America.

Put plainly, the Posse Comitatus Act, which was signed into law by President Rutherford Hayes in 1878, along with ongoing federal policies that have been put in place since, prohibit members of the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines or even the recently-created Space Force from intervening in a law enforcement capacity on US soil.

The National Guard, however, acts under the guidance of the governors of each of the states. They would have the capability to move forward in that respect in each state.

But the threat from the president to send in the 101st Airborne, as he mentioned in a tweet over the weekend, is something that legally cannot take place.