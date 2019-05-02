Trayvon Martin would have turned 24 years old Tuesday.

He 17 when he was shot and killed by community watch member George Zimmerman in 2012 in Sanford, Florida.

Weeks later, Zimmerman was arrested for second-degree murder. Zimmerman claimed self-defense, and a Florida jury ultimately found him not guilty in 2013.

Martin's death heightened discussions about racial profiling in the United States. In 2012, President Barack Obama expressed his concerns about the shooting death. Speaking at the White House, the former president said: "if I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon."

In 2017, Martin's parents accepted an honorary bachelor's degree on his behalf.

Martin was born in Miami and attended Miami Carol City High School for two years before switching to Dr. Michael M. Krop High School, where he was a junior at the time of his death.

More than 1,000 people came to remember him the day before his funeral. And, in the month after the shooting, his name was tweeted more than two million times.

He is buried at Dade-Memorial Park in Miami.

