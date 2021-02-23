Tiger Woods suffered 'multiple leg injuries' in rollover crash, agent says

Tiger Woods' agent confirmed that the golf star was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery after a rollover crash in the Los Angeles area.

WASHINGTON — Golf star Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery after he was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday morning and suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to authorities and the golfer's agent.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Woods was the only person in the vehicle and firefighters and paramedics had to use "jaws of life" tools to get him out.

Authorities said the vehicle sustained "major damage" and Woods was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," said his manager, Mark Steinberg. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Breaking: Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. He was pulled from his car. He suffered moderate to critical injuries. Photo Credit from CNN affiliate KABC pic.twitter.com/pleXUXY3Z2 — Jenn Sullivan (@JennSullivanTV) February 23, 2021

Woods' crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, on the border of the upscale communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said.

Woods, 45, hosted the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend in California.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Woods last competed on Dec. 20 in Orlando, then underwent a microdiscectomy. On Sunday, he spoke to CBS' Jim Nantz about his recovery and said that he wasn't sure whether he'd be able to play in the Masters in April.

Tiger Woods joined Jim Nantz in the booth and spoke about his recovery from back surgery. pic.twitter.com/3TyTHgRFPA — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 21, 2021