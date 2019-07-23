Get ready 'Bachelor' fans because the hit reality show is going on tour.

Host Chris Harrison revealed during Monday's "Men Tell All" episode of "The Bachelorette" that "The Bachelor Live on Stage" would soon be bringing a taste of the show to cities all across America.

"If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be on 'The Bachelor,' then, this is your chance,” Harrison announced.

According to its website, the stage show "guarantees all the drama, the gossip and the romance of your favorite TV show in one delightful evening for the ultimate fan party."

The stage show will feature one hometown Bachelor "introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love."

Former 'Bachelor' star Ben Higgins will serve as the host for the 63 city tour, which kicks off in February 2020.

During each stop of the tour, "Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony" for the first time ever. "From the first impression rose to group date challenges and coveted one-on-ones, watch it all unfold live on stage," the website explains. "Audience members and hosts will guide the Bachelor in his journey to find love."

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26.