WASHINGTON — The House Rules Committee has released the text of the House impeachment resolution and you can see it here.

In it there is a directive for the committee to continue their investigations as they have been doing.

The resolution states that the House of Representatives should "exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes."

The text of a House resolution released by the Democrats that authorizes the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump is photographed in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

AP

RELATED: Army officer who listened to Trump Ukraine says he raised concerns

RELATED: Scalise, Kennedy among Trump's biggest supporters in impeachment inquiry

The resolution goes on to say that the chair of the committee should designate an open hearing or hearings and the Permanent Select Committee chair should also be "permitted to question witnesses for equal specified 25 periods of longer than five minutes, as determined by the chair."

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.