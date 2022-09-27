Helicopter searches Mississippi River for missing Alvin woman whose SUV was found in New Orleans

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said Michelle Reynolds' husband called him to see if they could help. He agreed.

ALVIN, Texas — The search continues for an Alvin woman who hasn't been seen since last week.

Michelle Reynolds' SUV was found by her husband in New Orleans on Saturday, two days after she was last seen. Her husband said his 48-year-old wife told him she was going to get food and never returned home.

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said her husband called him to see if they could help.

On Tuesday, EquuSearch flew a helicopter over the Mississippi River as part of its initial search efforts.

Reynolds' husband tracked her vehicle to New Orleans and eventually search crews found some video of her.

"We actually have video of her parking her car and getting out of her car last Friday afternoon," Miller said.

Miller said Reynolds parked her SUV near a church and walked away, leaving her personal belongings behind.

"We know that she left her purse with her driver’s license, credit cards, along with her cellphone in her car," Miller said.

Miller said a team will go to New Orleans to search the area.

"My concern, it's pretty close to the Mississippi River," Miller said. "I got a helicopter up today. I just got the video back from about 20 miles along the river to see if she is in there. They didn’t come up with anything."

They want to try to trace her steps after she parked her SUV.

"We know that Michelle was confused at this time. We don’t really know what was going on," Miller said.

Miller said he was going to New Orleans on Tuesday night. He said on Wednesday, he will meet with New Orleans police and the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office to discuss a plan. He plans on having a helicopter up again on Wednesday along with a boat in the river to search.