8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city

Investigators said the crash sent the driver of another truck and a child who was with him to the hospital.

Authorities say eight people in a Dodge pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed when it collided with another truck following a police chase near the Texas border city of Del Rio.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pursuit began when the driver of the Dodge pickup truck refused to pull over for a traffic violation.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 277.

The Dodge truck collided head-on with a white Ford F-150. The agency said in a statement that the driver and a child passenger of the Ford F-150 were hospitalized, as was one of the passengers from the Dodge pickup.

The agency said the people killed and the surviving truck passenger were immigrants in the U.S. without authorization.

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats proposed a major immigration overhaul last month that would offer an eight-year pathway to citizenship to the estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. illegally.

The legislation reflects the broad priorities for immigration changes that Biden laid out on his first day in office, including an increase in visas, more money to process asylum applications and new technology at the southern border.

It would be a sharp reversal of Trump administration policies, and parts are likely to face opposition from a number of Republicans. Biden has acknowledged he might accept a more-piecemeal approach if separate major elements could be approved.