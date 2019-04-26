It's official, Taylor Swift's 13-day mystery countdown will end with the pop star releasing a new song and music video.

About three hours before her countdown was set to end at midnight (Eastern time), Swift appeared during ABC's Thursday night coverage of the NFL Draft and broke the big news.

She revealed that the new song is called "ME!" and features Brendon Urie, lead singer of Panic! at the Disco.

She described the opportunity to announce it in Nashville as "overwhelming."

RELATED: Taylor Swift's mystery countdown has fans losing it

RELATED: Taylor Swift donates $113,000 to Tennessee LGBTQ advocacy group

Fans will get their first taste of her new song when the clock strikes midnight (Eastern time) on April 26.