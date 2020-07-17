Reports: Tamar Braxton hospitalized after being found unconscious

Braxton and her boyfriend were scheduled to livestream an episode of their YouTube show on Thursday night. A video statement was posted instead.

Tamar Braxton has been hospitalized after she was found unresponsive Thursday night, according to multiple media reports.

A source confirmed to E! News that Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, found the 43-year-old singer and reality TV star unconscious in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The Blast reported early Friday morning that Braxton was in stable condition but still unconscious and under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

Braxton and Adefeso were scheduled to livestream an episode of their YouTube show "Coupled & Quarantined" on Thursday night. Instead, there was a 10-minute video posted with a statement to fans.

"Hello y'all, unfortunately your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show (don't worry it's not COVID)," the message stated. "We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week's show is going to be even bigger and better."

"So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We'll make it up to you next week," the message concluded.

A representative for Braxton told The Blast that Tamar "had a very tough and emotional day" and asked fans to "please pray for her."