Refugee Services of Texas said it will be resettling 324 Afghan refugees in Texas.

HOUSTON — Images of people hanging from a plane at Kabul's main airport are causing mixed reactions in Houston.

Thousands rushed the airport Monday after the Taliban suddenly seized power in Afghanistan. Some refugees were so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths. At least seven people died in the chaos, U.S. officials said, as America’s longest war ended with its enemy the victor.

Some Houstonians said they believe the new Taliban won't be so bad while others fear for the safety of their families.

Amin Asmate is worried. He left Afghanistan six years ago and said he came to Houston because he feared one day his country would be taken over. He said he believes that working as an interpreter with America's Army would not go well.

"If I (was) in Afghanistan I would lose everything ... probably not alive today," Asmate said.

So he applied for a special immigrant visa and came to Houston. But now, Asmate said he’s worried for the family he left behind.

"My family, they are still in Afghanistan. They (have been) inside the(ir) home for two weeks," Asmate said.

Others have also been watching the situation unfold.

"I think it’s the worst situation we put them in. Once you support someone, you don’t just withdraw and say, 'Do your thing yourself,'" Paramgit Waila said.

Not everyone believes the Taliban will be bad for the country.

"It's not bad. They were before, yes. ... But now they are not. I haven’t seen any atrocities," Hussain Maudoo, of Pakistan, said.

Amin said he knows the Taliban in control will not be good for his people.

"We are feeling bad. We see the people. They are in a bad situation," Asmate said.

Some have been able to get out of Afghanistan with a special immigrant visa. Refugee Services of Texas said it will be resettling 324 Afghan refugees in Texas. They will be placed across Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin in the next few weeks.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan and acknowledged that the Afghan government’s collapse was quicker than anticipated. Addressing the nation from the White House, Biden said he faced a choice between honoring a withdrawal agreement or sending thousands more troops back to begin a third decade of war.