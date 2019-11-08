GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A 13-year-old boy from Florida has been stabbed and injured by an umbrella uprooted on a windy day at a beach in Massachusetts, firefighters say. First responders almost couldn't believe it when they heard the call over the radio, and witnesses described the scene as "terrible" and "surreal."

Gloucester police and firefighters were called out Friday afternoon to Good Harbor Beach for a person injured by an umbrella, Fire Department Chief Eric Smith says in a statement. Smith says the first responders discovered the teenager had serious injuries that were not life-threatening after the umbrella went airborne and struck him.

The boy was alert and conscious when he was carried away and taken to a hospital. Firefighters believe he had been visiting the beach with family.

He was walking when the umbrella blown into the air came down and impaled his arm, WCVB reports. Witnesses told the TV station that the umbrella had not been secured well and its pointed edge struck the boy's shoulder before he could get out of the way.

A nurse was nearby and other bystanders also didn't hesitate to help the teen on the ground yelling in pain.

RELATED: 18 people rescued from strong rip currents at Old Orchard Beach

Fire Lt. Nick Ouellette told CNN that everyone seemed "surprisingly calm."

"The main thing was the response by the people on the beach was unbelievable," one witness said to WCVB. It's encouraged a reminder for beachgoers to properly anchor umbrellas, especially when it's gusty.

Gloucester is on Cape Ann roughly 40 miles northeast of Boston.

RELATED: Marines honored for saving mother, daughters stuck in rip current