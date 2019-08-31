COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency, as the state gets ready for any potential problems from Hurricane Dorian.

STAY UP TO DATE: Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone and sign up for the WLTX Daily Dive Newsletter.

The governor issued the order at noon Saturday. A state of emergency does not mean a natural disaster is imminent. It just allows state agencies to begin coordinating and preparing for all possibly outcomes.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian latest forecast track,discussion

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian: forecast track, cone, spaghetti models

The declaration authorizes state and local emergency management agencies to begin mobilizing assets and resources to be staged along the coast ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Dorian.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” said Gov. McMaster. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

The state is now at what's known as Opcon Two, which means a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the state. The state emergency operations center is at partially activated.

RELATED: SC governor suspends trucking, transport rules due to hurricane

RELATED: What officials are doing in South Carolina to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

Individual Preparation

Residents in South Carolina should begin the necessary preparations for the possible effects of Hurricane Dorian. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is monitoring the storm, which forecasters say could affect the state beginning next week.

Residents should review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state. Everyone should monitor the storm via local news media, National Weather Service offices and follow updates from official, verified sources, such as @SCEMD on social media.

RELATED: How to prepare for a hurricane in South Carolina

“We’ve been watching Hurricane Dorian very closely over the past week. The current forecast track indicates Dorian will stay out to sea, just off the coast of Florida, and may impact South Carolina,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said, “It is vital that every resident have a personal emergency plan and be ready to take action if told to do so.”

Residents should download the SC Emergency Manager mobile app to build a personal emergency plan, keep track of emergency supplies, and have a way to stay connected with loved ones in addition to official emergency information. The SC Emergency Manager is available in the App Store and on Google Play: http://onelink.to/dn92rx

The official 2019 S.C. Hurricane Guide is available at scemd.org.

The South Carolina Emergency Response Team is now at Operational Condition Level Two. OPCON 2 means a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the state and Emergency Operations Plans are implemented. The State Emergency Operations Center is partially activated with SCEMD staff in preparation for a full-scale activation Sunday.

Emergency managers are making initial preparations for the possibility of any hazardous situations while select personnel from SCEMD’s Operations and Preparedness sections continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian from the State Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

STAY UP TO DATE: Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone and sign up for the WLTX Daily Dive Newsletter.