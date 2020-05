Watch live: SpaceX Crew Dragon docks Sunday at International Space Station with astronauts

The world witnessed, for the first time, the SpaceX's Crew Dragon docking ahead of schedule with the ISS for the first time while holding astronauts.

WASHINGTON — Coming in ahead of schedule the Crew Dragon was able to dock after a little less than 19 hours of travel. Veteran astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were inside SpaceX's Crew Dragon which has now docked onto the International Space Station's orbiting laboratory on Sunday. Hurley and Behnken were launched into space on the Crew Dragon Saturday making them the first NASA astronauts to head to the ISS from Florida since 2011.

The astronauts were awakened Sunday at 4:45 a.m. Eastern with "wake-up" music, another first that Space.com says hasn't happened since 2011. The ISS docking was scheduled for 10:29 a.m. Eastern.

Hurley radioed the operations team Sunday in Hawthorne California and said, "we're looking forward to rendezvousing with the space station today."

The craft's hatch was scheduled to open at 12:45 p.m. Eastern and a welcome ceremony was scheduled at 1:15 p.m. Eastern which can be seen here on NASA's live stream.