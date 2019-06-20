Nature's Touch Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling its Signature Select Avocado Chunks, with a best before date of Oct. 11, 2020, due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The voluntary recall comes after the FDA found a positive result in a sample bag of the product.

The avocado chunks were distributed in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Utah.

There hasn't been any reported illnesses associated with the product, according to the recall notice. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says symptoms of listeria include fever, diarrhea and headaches.

Buyers should throw way the avocado chunks or return them for a full refund.

Nature's Touch can be contacted, by phone at 1-877-850-2664 or by email at infor@naturestouch.ca, with any questions or concerns, the notice said.