Sha'Carri Richardson featured in Beats by Dre ad with Kanye West track

Kanye West's new album "DONDA" is set to drop this week.

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was featured in a new Beats by Dre ad Tuesday as part of a preview for Kanye West's new album "DONDA."

The song featured in the ad is "No Child Left Behind." The ad shows various shots of Richardson on the track.

An album listening event for "DONDA" is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Apple Music. The album drops on Friday.

It's West's first album since 2019's "Jesus Is King," according to Pitchfork.

Richardson won the Women's 100-meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials last month, giving her the title of the fastest American woman. But the 21-year-old sprinter will not compete at the Tokyo Games after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Officially, she received a 30-day ban, but the positive test nullified her first-place finish at the trials, which cost her a spot in the individual race. And earlier this week, USA Track and Field left her completely off the Olympic roster, meaning she can't run in the 4x100 relay, which takes place after the 30-day ban is over.

The suspension led to a rebuke of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, including from some members of Congress who urged the agency to overturn the suspension

USADA said it cannot unilaterally change the rules and added that since Richardson voluntarily accepted her 30-day sanction, any attempt to reverse it “would have been quickly appealed” by the International Olympic Committee or World Anti-Doping Agency and might have resulted in an even longer suspension.

Richardson said she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother's recent death.

“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she told NBC. “I know I can't hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”