Scottie Pippen's oldest son, Antron, dies at 33

WASHINGTON — NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen announced Monday that his oldest son, Antron, had died. He was 33 years old.

Scottie shared the news on social media, along with several photos of him and his son. The former Chicago Bulls star did not mention Antron's cause of death.

"The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game," Scottie Pippen said in his post. "Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

Scottie asked his followers to keep Antron's mother, his ex-wife Karen, and all his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers. Antron was the only child from Scottie's first marriage to Karen McCollum. He is the oldest of Scottie's seven children.

"A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again," Scottie wrote.

Antron played college basketball for Texas A&M International University and for South Georgia Technical College.