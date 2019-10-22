Police say they are responding to a shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California. The suspect is still outstanding at the time, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police.

The Press Democrat reported that police said there was one male victim, who was taken to a local hospital. No more details were available about his condition.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner told the Press Democrat newspaper that it "doesn't appear to be an active shooter situation."

She also told The Press Democrat that the shooting happened at the front of the high school after classes had begun.

Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa High School and the Santa Rosa Junior college are all currently on lockdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.