BOSTON — Editor's note: The video above is from June 10.
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.
Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is "recovering well and in good spirits." He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.
RELATED: David Ortiz moved out of intensive care unit, wife says
RELATED: Dominican Attorney General says David Ortiz shooting was a result of mistaken identity
Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.
Police say they've arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.