'Someone with such, such great integrity': British pub owners in Round Rock remember Queen Elizabeth II

Tim and Julia Jones plan to host their own celebration of life ceremony for the queen at The Kenney Fort Pub.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Minutes after the British royal family announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Tim texted and called his wife, Julia.

"It's a sad day for our country. Like a massively sad day for our country," Tim said.

The couple moved to Round Rock in 2019, then opened their restaurant, the Kenney Fort Pub, in 2020 as the pandemic was starting. They missed their home and their local pub.

"One thing we missed was our pub," Julia said. "It was like a hub, like just in walking distance to your local community where everyone knows each other."

Inside The Kenney Fort Pub Thursday, Tim and Julia were glued to their TV watching the news.

"I went to a choir school called St. John's College School in Cambridge, and we sang for the Queen on her 50th birthday," Tim recalls. "It was something I never really appreciated at the time. I don't think we'll see anything like her in our lifetimes or in lifetimes beyond ours. I think she deserves the greatest respect and the world sees that."

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning British monarch. Tim and Julia recalled one of the Queen's first speeches as a particular favorite moment.

"She delivered a speech where she said she was the people's servant," Tim remembered. "She was 100% that until the day she died."

"You knew what queen she was going to be," Julia said. "It's a wonderful speech that I was able to listen to again and again just to empower people. And that was, I guess, a defining moment for me that, you know, she was a wonderful, wonderful example of this for, you know, 70 glorious years."

When the United Kingdom starts making funeral arrangements, Tim and Julia plan to host their own celebration of life ceremony at the same time at The Kenney Fort Pub.

