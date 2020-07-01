SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The governor of Puerto Rico has signed a state of emergency for the island following a series of earthquakes.
Wanda Vázquez Garced signed the state of emergency Tuesday morning, activating the National Guard for Puerto Rico.
Several earthquakes rocked Puerto Rico Tuesday morning, along with numerous aftershocks.
The first hit around 3:24 a.m. and had a magnitude of 6.4. The second happened 10 minutes later with a magnitude of 5.6. And, around 6:20 a.m., another hit with a magnitude of 5.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
An Associated Press reporter based in Puerto Rico reported a 73-year-old man was killed after a wall collapsed on him after the earthquake. The mayor of Ponce, near the quake's epicenter, said at least eight other people have been injured.
RELATED: Reports: 1 person dead after earthquakes shake Puerto Rico
RELATED: Earthquake topples natural wonder Punta Ventana in Puerto Rico
What other people are reading right now:
- Three quakes hit Puerto Rico, power plants reportedly damaged
- 24 charged with intentionally setting Australia bushfires
- Crews battle large house fire in Oldsmar
- SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites, the 1st launch of 2020
- Report: 32 dead in procession for Iranian general killed in US airstrike
- Invisible aliens may be on Earth right now, astronaut says