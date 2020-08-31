WATCH LIVE: President Trump will hold White House news conference Monday

The president's news conference comes just hours after Joe Biden blamed Trump for fomenting the divide that’s sparked violence at recent protests.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The White House announced that President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

Prior to last week's Republican National Convention, the president had returned to routinely holding daily press conferences at the White House to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic and other events, including the presidential election.

Earlier in the day, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden forcefully condemned the violence at recent protests while also blaming Trump for fomenting the divide that’s sparking it.

In one of his sharpest attacks on the president yet, Biden went on to call Trump a “toxic presence in this nation for four years” and accuse him of “poisoning the values this nation has always held dear, poisoning our very democracy.”

The virus is blamed for over 180,000 deaths and 6 million confirmed infections in the U.S. Worldwide, the death toll is put at almost 850,000, with over 25 million cases.

Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha on Tuesday to tour damage and meet with law enforcement after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Sunday, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers sent the president a letter urging him not to come, saying the visit “will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.” But Kenosha County Board supervisors urged him not to cancel.

Trump's visit comes as demonstrators are calling for the officer who shot Blake to be fired and face attempted murder charges, and more than a week after authorities say a 17-year-old from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters.