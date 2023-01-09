Powerball: Winning numbers for Monday's $340M jackpot

The last Powerball jackpot win was in mid-November.

WASHINGTON — As the new year kicks off, Powerball's jackpot is heating up.

The jackpot climbed to $340 million for Monday's drawing after no one won the jackpot on Saturday. A lump sum option of $178.2 million is on the line for Monday evening's Powerball drawing.

Monday's winning numbers were 18-43-48-60-69 Powerball 14 and Power Play 3.

There were no jackpot winners or $1 million winners for matching the first five numbers. The jackpot rises to $360 million for Wednesday.

Powerball isn't the only tantalizing lottery game this week. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to more than $1 billion for Tuesday's drawing and hasn't seen a winner in more than two months.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are a meager one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes. The latest major tweak came in 2021, when Powerball officials added a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)