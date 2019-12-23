A U.S. Postal worker may have just saved Christmas for some residents in Kansas.

The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department shared photos from an incident on Sunday when a fire started in the engine of a USPS mail truck. It all happened just south of Osawatomie, Kansas.

The postal worker was able to out of the vehicle safely and even started removing packages.

"Your Prime delivery may have just lost its Prime. The good news is, the driver saved Christmas," the fire department said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

A Kansas postal worker is being credited with "saving Christmas" after rescuing a number of packages from a burning mail truck.

Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department

Photos from the scene showed a large pile of what appear to be Amazon packages sitting in the grass away from the truck.

A Kansas postal worker is being credited with saving Christmas after rescuing packages from a fire on a mail truck.

Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department

The blaze appears to have destroyed the front of the vehicle and the cab, but crews were able to put it out before it spread to the back.

A Kansas postal worker is being credited with saving Christmas after rescuing packages from a fire on a mail truck.

Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department

This isn't the first time a postal worker has in essence saved Christmas during a tight spot. In Dec. 2016, a similar situation occurred in North Carolina when fire erupted on a U.S. Postal Service truck. During that incident, firefighters credited the mail carrier and a passerby for quickly saving packages.