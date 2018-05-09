A plane from Dubai was quarantined at New York John F. Kennedy airport after more than 100 passengers fell ill on a flight arriving early Wednesday, according to local press reports.

Emirates Flight 203 landed in New York around 9:15 a.m. with “at least 100 of the 500 passengers on board … feeling ill,” NBC New York reported.

NBC News said the plane was sent to a staging area where Port Authority Police and a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could investigate the cause.

It was not immediately clear what caused the passengers to become ill.

A passenger who said he was on the flight tweeted photos of ambulances approaching the plane after it landed. In a tweet, Larry Coben said, "All we have been told is that some passengers have fallen ill and we should remain in our seats."

The plane was an Airbus A380 superjumbo jet. The Airbus A380 is the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft.

Emirates is by far the top operator of the model, with more than 100 in its fleet. The seating capacity on the planes vary, but Emirates has three configurations that seat 489, 517 or 615 passengers. The models Emirates flies to New York typically seat either 489 or 517.

This story is developing.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM