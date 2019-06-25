FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — One little boy in Connecticut was so proud of his little sister graduating from pre-K, he teared up as he hugged her after the ceremony.

Of course, his little sister began crying as well. Their mother snapped a photo of them, and it's since racked up thousands of likes on Instagram.

Aundrea Smith said on Instagram: "Today my daughter graduated from Pre-K. After the ceremony, my son walked up to her and gave her a hug."

"I'm just so proud of you," the boy said to his sister.

The little girl, dressed in her blue cap and gown, starts crying, and then their parents are wiping away tears.

Smith said her husband asked the girl, "Pumpkin, why are you crying?"

"I'm just so happy," the little girl said.

Smith said in the post, "We are so blessed."

