ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An Australian vegan took her neighbors to court because she says they won't stop cooking meat on the barbecue.

9News reports Cilla Carden was so fed up with the smell of meat and fish she brought a complaint to the country's State Administrative Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

"They've put it there so I smell fish, all I can smell is fish. I can't enjoy my backyard, I can't go out there," Carden said.

She, too, reportedly is upset with the amount of cigarette smoke coming into her yard and the sound of children playing. Carden told the TV station "it's been turmoil" and she cannot sleep.

One neighbor invited a reporter into their backyard to show he removed the barbecue and told his children not to play basketball.

The courts sided against her and ruled against any appeal, but Carden reportedly plans not to give up fighting.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter