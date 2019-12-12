WASHINGTON — The Defense Department's internal watchdog is investigating a $400 million border wall contract awarded to a firm that used multiple appearances on Fox News to push for the job.

The Pentagon's inspector general sent a letter Thursday to House Homeland Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson telling him they would audit the contract awarded to North Dakota-based firm Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.

Thompson asked for the review last week, in part over concerns the proposals did not meet operational requirements and prototypes came in late and over budget.

The company's president is a Republican supporter and Thompson says President Donald Trump had urged the Army Corps of Engineers to give Fisher Sand and Gravel construction projects.

Fox News host Sean Hannity even brought up the company during an April phone interview with Trump.

RELATED: US judge blocks $3.6 billion in Mexican border wall funds

RELATED: Report: White House wants live feed of border wall construction

According to the Department of Defense, the project will cover work along the southern border of the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.