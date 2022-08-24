Biden to cut $20,000 in student debt from Pell Grant recipients. Here's who qualifies.

The Biden administration plans to cut $10,000 in student debt for many of the country's borrowers, but will double that amount for those who took a Pell Grant.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration would move to forgive thousands of dollars in student debt from Americans saddled with the costs of education.

The move would wipe clean up to $10,000 in debt from borrowers making less than $125,000 per year. But for Pell Grant recipients, the White House plans to remove up to $20,000 in debt.

What is a Pell Grant?

A Pell Grant is a federal scholarship offered to students applying to college under exceptional financial hardship.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, they are mostly awarded to undergrad students who haven't earned a bachelor's degree yet.

Unlike a traditional loan, most Pell Grant recipients don't have to pay the money back. The exception to this is students who have dropped out of classes or entirely out of college after their federal aid for that semester has been given.

Who is a Pell Grant recipient?

Applying for a Pell Grant requires students to fill out the FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — paperwork. For many high school students, this is done around the same time they apply to colleges.

Eligibility is based on a few things, including the cost of attendance for your school, your status as a full or part-time student and your "expected family contribution."

That expected family contribution is simply the amount of money the federal government expects a student's family to be able to provide for their education, outside of grants and loans.

How much does a Pell Grant pay for?

Grants vary based on the needs of students. The maximum award for the 2022-2023 school year is $6,895, meaning that a student can receive up to $3447.50 per semester. It's also possible to receive an additional $3447.50 if a student is taking summer or winter classes outside of the regular semester.

Because tuition at many universities cost significantly more per semester than Pell Grants can provide, students who take them often need to take out loans. With the Biden administration's announcement, those people will have up to $20,000 of that loan debt wiped away by the federal government.

How do you know if you had a Pell Grant?

For those who can't remember whether they received a Pell Grant while taking out student loans, one option could be to log onto your FAFSA account.