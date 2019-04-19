If you were revolted by Milk-Coke, then you may want to look away from this salty-sweet invention.

Peepza, used to describe Peeps cooked on top of pizza, is now making rounds on the Internet just in time for Easter.

While some may find the combination disturbing, others are willing to try the concept as the treats become available in supermarkets and pharmacies.

The salty-sweet combination has been equated to pineapple on a pizza featured in another hotly debate delicacy: the Hawaiian pizza.

But others aren’t buying it.