A university in England has passed a rule replacing clapping with jazz hands at student council meetings and other official student events.

Oxford University's Student Union said in an article the university is encouraging the use of British Sign Language clapping, also known as "silent jazz hands" instead of physically clapping hands together. The school said "loud noises...are argued to present an access issue for some (sic) students who have anxiety disorders, sensory sensitivity, and/or those who use hearing impairment aids."

Oxford isn't the only British institution to pass a rule about clapping. Manchester passed a similar rule last year, according to The Telegraph.

In 2015, the New York Times explained why snapping is the new clapping, calling it a "less official, more spontaneous and impassioned in-the-moment response." A poetry teacher also told the Times that snapping is quieter and a way to offer encouragement without bringing too much loud attention.

