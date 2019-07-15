During Sunday's European premiere of "The Lion King" in London , music artist Beyoncé and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle exchanged hugs and words while their husbands, rapper Jay-Z and Prince Harry, stood nearby.

"Oh my princess," Beyoncé said while embracing Markle on the red carpet in a now viral video.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan share photos from baby Archie's christening day

RELATED: The full-length 'Lion King' trailer is here

Markle went on to hug Jay-Z and chatted with the two about their children before Prince Harry walked up and joined in on the conversation.

"So beautiful," Beyoncé is heard saying about Harry and Meghan's new royal son, Archie.

People had plenty of reactions on Twitter of the two "royal" couples meeting for the first time.

Beyoncé voices the lioness Nala in the live-action remake of the Disney movie "The Lion King." Last week Disney released the song "Spirit," one of Beyonce's songs featured in the new movie.