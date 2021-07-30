Oklahoma mom arrested after 12-year-old daughter gives birth to 24-year-old's child

Desiree Castaneda has been charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.

A mother in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to a 24-year-old man’s child.

Tulsa police said Juan Miranda-Jara was arrested earlier this month when he and the girl went to the hospital to have the baby. He was charged with the rape of a minor.

During their investigation, police said they discovered the victim’s mother, Desiree Castaneda, and family members were aware of the relationship and permitted it.

Police said there are also photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim.

