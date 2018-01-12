Celebrities and politicians alike are taking to Twitter to mourn the death of former President George H. W. Bush.
Bush’s death was confirmed late Friday night by spokesman Jim McGrath with a statement from his son, former President George W. Bush. He called his father “a man of the highest character” and “the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.”
More of Bush's family members also took to Twitter, including Jeb Bush Jr., who said he would miss his "Gampy" dearly.
President Donald Trump said in a statement on Twitter that Bush will be remembered for his “essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country.”
Former President Barack Obama also took to Twitter to lament the 41st president’s passing, saying that “while our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude.”
Former President Bill Clinton, who succeeded Bush, and Hillary Clinton said few will match Bush's record of public service and said that service continued well after his presidency.
Presidential historian Michael Beschloss shared the letter that Bush left for Clinton when Clinton became president. "I am rooting hard for you," Bush wrote.
Dan Quayle, vice president under Bush, honored him as a role model.
Fellow Republicans such as Jeff Flake and Marco Rubio also showed their condolences to the Bush family via Twitter.
Former Vice President Al Gore called Bush a man of integrity who inspired countless numbers of people to volunteer.
The U.S. Navy also sent condolences. Bush enlisted on his 18th birthday and flew torpedo bombers in the Pacific during World War II.
Actor Gary Sinise thanked Bush for his service.
Famed test pilot Chuck Yeager remembered their times together in the outdoors.
Apple CEO Tim Cook thanked Bush for what he taught America.
Comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres thanked Bush for supporting her hometown of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
Star Trek actor George Takei simply said "Rest in peace."
Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President Trump, thanked Bush for his devotion to the country.
Sylvester Turner, mayor of Houston where Bush called home, called Bush a "great Houstonian, world statesman and friend."
Comedian Kathy Griffin said that although she disagreed with Bush on many things, she didn't doubt he loved America.
Actress and activist Alyssa Milano paid homage by mentioning Bush's "thousand points of light" – the initiative he started to promote community service.
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger served on Bush's council for physical fitness.
Texas governor Greg Abbott honored Bush as an American hero.
T-Mobile CEO John LeGere said the world lost a hero.
U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley from Oregon noted Bush's lifetime of public service.