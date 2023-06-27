Next 'Wheel of Fortune' host will be Ryan Seacrest

'Wheel of Fortune' has solved the puzzle for who will be the next host.

Ryan Seacrest has been named as the next host of "Wheel of Fortune," succeeding Pat Sajak, who is stepping down after four decades as host.

"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," Seacrest said on Twitter Tuesday.

Seacrest, an experienced TV personality in his own right, said he was "truly humbled" to take up the mantle from Sajak: "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with that," he wrote.

According to the long-running show's official Twitter account, Seacrest will take the stage in 2024.

Ryan Seacrest's full statement announcing he'll host "Wheel of Fortune"

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can sya, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with that. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.

Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full cirlce moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity.