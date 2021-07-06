White man who pushed Black neighbor in racist rant arrested

Edward Mathews, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, was arrested on Monday after a video of him went viral. It showed him pushing a Black neighbor and using racial slurs.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — A white man who is seen in video footage pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others on Friday has been arrested.

Edward Cagney Mathews was arrested on Monday evening after protesters gathered outside of his Mount Laurel home for multiple hours.

The Mount Laurel police department said the 45-year-old was charged with harassment and biased intimidation related to the confrontation on Friday but was not initially arrested.

On Monday, prosecutors brought new charges against him, but did not say what the new charges were.

Footage shows protesters throwing objects towards Mathews as he was arrested.

Mt. Laurel PD brought Edward Cagney Matthew’s out of his home after hours of protestors outside. When he exited, protestors threw liquids, food, and garbage at him pic.twitter.com/n8EM9rNQ8k — Alex George (@alexgeorgetv) July 6, 2021