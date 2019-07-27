NEW YORK — A New York City man has been charged in the latest caught-on-video case of people dousing police officers with water.

Robert Perez was arraigned on Friday on harassment, disorderly conduct and other misdemeanor charges. A phone message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

The 24-year-old Perez was arrested in connection with the drenching of two police officers by a crowd with buckets of water on Sunday in the Bronx.

In recent days, there's also been an arrest in the dousing of two police officers in Brooklyn. Officers investigating another police drenching in Harlem arrested two more people for dumping water on a woman nearby.

Police officials have expressed outrage over the incidents and conducted an aggressive search for suspects.

President Donald Trump added his voice Thursday to the chorus of people upset about videos showing officers getting drenched with buckets of water during a heat wave.

“What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace,” Trump tweeted. “What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated.”

He called on Mayor Bill de Blasio to “act immediately,” though he didn’t say what action he believed the mayor should take.

Police arrested Courtney Thompson, Chad Bowden and Isiah Scott on disorderly conduct, harassment and other charges on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they had lawyers to speak for them.

Thompson, 28, was one of the people seen on a widely watched video dousing two police officers on a Brooklyn street during the recent heat wave, police said.

Bowden, 28, and Scott, 23, were arrested in connection with a second clip that surfaced this week showing two other officers getting drenched while they were making an arrest in Harlem, police said. It appeared that one of the officers was hit in the head with a bucket.

RELATED: Father charged in deaths of twins apparently left in car