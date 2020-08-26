NBA postpones Wednesday games after players boycott over Jacob Blake shooting

As a protest of the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Wednesday's playoff game, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The NBA says all three playoff games on Wednesday have been postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their matchup with Orlando over the police shooting of a Black man in the team's home state.

The Bucks reportedly decided not to play Wednesday in protest of the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. He is paralyzed following the shooting in the lakeside Wisconsin city, about 40 miles south of the Bucks' arena.

The league says in a statement that it and the NBA Players Association are postponing the game as well as those between the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers. The Game 5 of all three series will be rescheduled.

The NBA says the move was "in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic."

News outlets reported that the Milwaukee players formalized the decision not to play pregame.

ESPN and The Athletic reported Houston, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles and Portland planned to protest their Wednesday night games as well.

While Orlando's team appeared to want to play, they eventually returned to their locker room. The Magic had been out on the court warming up, however the Bucks still had not emerged by game time. The boycott was all but certain when the Orlando players left the court moments before tip-off.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that top NBA executives had been outside Milwaukee's locker room as word of a possible boycott spread.

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have been discussing whether to play their first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals Thursday.

Bucks executive Alex Lasry tweeted that, "Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."

Rockets-OKC players are planning to boycott Game 5 of their series, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

Game balls are being put away, as the Bucks decide to boycott game 5 against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/Cy32q2CJH7 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020