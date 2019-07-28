Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, is expected to step down from his position in the Trump administration, people familiar with the move said on Sunday.

U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Coats, The New York Times, CNN and other news outlets report the sources had said. Axios first reported his pending departure.

It is unclear exactly when Coats would leave his post. It would add to the tense relationship President Donald Trump has had with the intelligence community comprising of more than a dozen agencies including the CIA and parts of the military. Trump has been close to firing Coats previously but aides convinced him otherwise.

Ratcliffe is on the House Judiciary Committee and grilled former special counsel Robert Mueller during the hearing last week.