Fifty years after it was discarded into space, a team of astronomers believes they may have found the "Snoopy" lunar module from the 1969 Apollo 10 mission, according to Sky News.

NASA's "Snoopy" lunar module was named after the cartoon dog and flew within 10 miles of the moon's surface in May 1969. The Apollo 10 mission featuring "Snoopy" and the "Charlie Brown" command module served as a dress rehearsal for Apollo 11.

Two astronauts flew in the lunar module for eight hours over the moon, then returned to the command module and sent Snoopy on its way into space.

According to NASA, it was sent into an orbit around the sun to make sure it didn't reconnect with Charlie Brown.

It's location has been a mystery since then.

But now astronomer Nick Howes told Sky News his team is "98% convinced" they found Snoopy last year after analyzing terabytes of radar date.

Howes, a fellow at the Royal Astronomical Society, said he began searching for the lost lunar module in 2011 and estimated the odds at finding it were 235 million to one, Newsweek reported.

It'll take a lot more work to be 100% sure what they spotted is Snoopy.

Howes told Sky News someone will need to get really close and get a detailed radar profile for confirmation.

He told attendees at the Cheltenham Science Festival in the U.K. that Elon Musk and his SpaceX company could be an ideal candidate to go and bring Snoopy back, according to Sky News.

And what would they do with Snoopy back on Earth? Howes recalled Apollo 10 crew member Eugene Cernan telling him to "imagine the queues at the Smithsonian" to see Snoopy in person.