A zoo in England is letting broken hearts all over the world participate in the ultimate revenge this Valentine’s Day.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre in southeast London is offering the public a chance to name a cockroach in honor of their “worthless ex-someone” through their name a cockroach program.

Those interested in partaking need only pay two dollars and provide the first name of their ex. In return, they receive a certificate in their email that reads, “I’ve named a cockroach at the Hemsley Conservation Centre in not so loving memory of my worthless ex!”

Although the ex’s name does not appear on the certificate, participants can choose to have it appear on the HCC roach board located at the cockroach enclosure. Those who want to see their ex’s name on the roach board need only bring their certificate to get half-off entry.

“For those that don’t quite require revenge, there’s another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine’s Day,” the conservation centre said in a Facebook post.