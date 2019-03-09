MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is being held in jail after a bizarre incident a Marathon gas station.

According to a news release, it happened at the location on Walnut Street on Saturday, Aug. 31. Deputies responded to a call of a person setting fires near gas pumps.

When they got to the scene, the clerk told them that 54-year-old Lisa Boyd was taking paper out of the trash cans and setting it on fire at each fuel pump.

While starting the fires, the release says Boyd got into an argument with a customer and she took off her clothes.

The customer left, and Boyd put her clothes back on. She is charged with arson and public indecency, and is being held on a $12,500 bond.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Macon mother charged with killing her 3-month-old baby

GBI: Two men found shot to death in Pulaski County

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.