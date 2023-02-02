Bodies of 3 missing Michigan rappers found in vacant apartment building

The three aspiring rappers were scheduled to perform at a party in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. They hadn't been seen since then.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. — Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been positively identified as three aspiring rappers who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

The bodies of Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale, were found Thursday.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said in a video update posted on Twitter that the bodies were found in “extreme cold" conditions in the basement of an abandoned, rat-infested apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit.

The Michigan men were supposed to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. They had not been seen since then.

The three men met while in prison. Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state corrections department.

Taylor Perrin, the fiancee of Armani Kelly, told the Detroit Free Press on Thursday that police informed Kelly's family about the discovery.

“Thank you for all the love and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp, said on Facebook.

The Michigan State Police said detectives "are continuing to investigate this homicide."

Authorities said the cause of death for the three men and the motive are currently unknown.

Shaw said the Wayne County Medical Examiners Office would conduct autopsies and it could take up to 48 hours for results to be released because the autopsies may not be able to be performed immediately “due to weather conditions and the conditions of the victims."