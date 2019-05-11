MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Six children were among the nine members of a Mormon family, who are also American citizens, killed in an ambush in northern Mexico Monday, the New York Times reports. Family members believe their vehicles were attacked by cartel gunmen.

The victims are members of the LeBarón family. Relatives reportedly say the family lived in a fundamentalist Mormon community in the border region.

One relative said a convoy of three vehicles had set out Monday from La Mora — a decades-old settlement founded as part of an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Julian LeBaron, said on his Facebook page one of the dead women was Rhonita Maria LeBaron. She apparently died along with her twin 6-month-old babies and two other children age 8 and 10. They were allegedly attacked after their car broke down.

A few miles down the road, the two other cars were reportedly attacked. A 4-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl and two women were killed. Family members say one child was gunned down trying to run away, according to the Times. Others were trapped in a burning car.

Seven children were reportedly rescued after hiding by the roadside, according to the family.

It's unclear if the victims were the intended targets or if it was a case of mistaken identity.

It would not be the first time that members of the break-away church had been attacked in northern Mexico, where their forebears settled — often in Chihuahua state — decades ago.

In 2009, Benjamin LeBaron, an anti-crime activist who was related to those killed in Monday's attack, was murdered in 2009 in neighboring Chihuahua state.