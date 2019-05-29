A 2007 Lamborghini Murcielago, a 2010 Chevy Camaro, and a 2016 Ford Shelby pickup truck with a video camera embedded in the front grill were among the dozens of seized vehicles put up for auction over the weekend by the Mexican government.

It's one of many new initiatives by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who moved out of the luxurious president's residence and turned it into a museum and cultural venue when he took office in December.

The sprawling compound was the site for Sunday's auction. The Institute to Return the Stolen to the People, a branch of Mexico's Finance Ministry, organized the event and is responsible for selling property seized from supposed drug dealers and tax cases, along with government vehicles and property that's no longer in use, according to the Associated Press.

The head of the institute told the AP the goal was to raise 30 million pesos ($1.5 million), with the money going to two poor communities in the southern state of Oaxaca for roads, schools and infrastructure projects.

The top seller was the fully-loaded cherry red Shelby pickup truck, which sold for 1.9 million pesos, or approximately $99,685.

Men wash a 2007 Lamborghini Murcielago to be auctioned at the Los Pinos Cultural Center, once the presidential residence, in Mexico City, Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Mexico News Daily reported the 65 of the 82 vehicles put up for auction were sold and they raised around 28 million pesos ($1.4 million).

The Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People will continue with auctions of real estate and jewelry, most confiscated from criminals or in tax cases.

Some of the seized properties have been loaned out for use by non-governmental groups but will eventually be sold in other auctions to raise money.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

People look at cars to be auctioned at the Los Pinos Cultural Center, once the presidential residence, in Mexico City, Sunday, May 26, 2019.

