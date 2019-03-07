U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe confirmed after Tuesday's match that an injury kept her out of the World Cup semifinal against England.

While talking to FOX Sports, she described the injury as a "minor strain."

"It's hard, three days on the bounce in this old body," she described. She told reporters the injury came late in the second half of the team's 2-1 victory against France last Friday.

"It just tightened up a little bit toward the end. just wasn't going to be ready for today," Rapinoe told reporters after Tuesday's victory.

Rapinoe has largely become the face of the U.S. team during this year's FIFA Women's World Cup. Before Tuesday's match, the forward had scored all four goals for the U.S. during its two previous elimination-round matches.

Her comments about refusing to visit the White House have also made headlines and led to Twitter attacks from President Trump.

Rapinoe's replacement, Christen Press, kicked off the scoring in Tuesday's semifinal.

As for Sunday's final, Rapinoe told reporters she expects to be ready to play and feels like this year's team is "uncrackable."