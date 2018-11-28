It's the most wonderful time of the year, and McDonald's is adding to the festivities by bringing back the return of its beloved Holiday Pie.
The fast food company tweeted on Monday confirming the return of the seasonal dessert. its website describes the pie as a "creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."
The company did not release an official date for when the pies would hit stories. Instead, its letting individual locations decide on the availability and release of the pies. McDonald's encouraged die hard Holiday Pie fans to tell their local restaurants that they want to see the dessert on the menu.
Fans of the pastry have already taken to social media to express their excitement over the pie's return.
If you have yet to experience the heavenly baked goodness of #mcdonaldsholidaypie then you my friend are missing out and should drop whatever is in your hands...yes quit looking at the baby in your arms that too, and go get one now. Seriously like right now. I see you go get the pie you can pick the baby up when you get back.
A post shared by Author Cody Bryant (@codybwrites) on
McDonald's has introduced other seasonal pies in the past, including the pumpkin and creme pie and the strawberry and creme pie.