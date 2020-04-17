The Swiss are famously neutral in war. But the world is facing a much different battle this time around.

And now, Switzerland is symbolically getting behind the United States in the fight against the coronavirus.

The country projected an enormous American Flag Wednesday night onto the Matterhorn – an iconic mountain in the Swiss Alps.

Fox News reports the U.S. Embassy in Switzerland posted the image with a message of inspiration.

“Switzerland is sending hope and strength to the United States of America,” the caption read.

And, this wasn’t the first time Switzerland has turned the Matterhorn into a symbol of unbreakable resolve.

The BBC reported last month the country literally projected hope onto the peak.

RELATED: Christ the Redeemer statue lit up as doctor in Easter tribute to health care workers

RELATED: Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics to open July 23, 2021

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter