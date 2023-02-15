Justice Department declines to charge Gaetz in sex trafficking investigation

CBS News reports federal prosecutors informed witnesses of its decision Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will not charge Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as part of a multi-year sex trafficking investigation, news outlets report.

Gaetz, a Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump, has been the subject of an ongoing probe since 2021 to determine whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him. Prosecutors have said Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg, who recently was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor and other offenses, introduced her to the congressman.

Gaetz confirmed the investigation against him but has continuously said the allegations are false.

CNN first reported that the Department of Justice decided against charging Gaetz; CBS News says career federal prosecutors informed witnesses of its decision Wednesday.