VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People are showing their shock, their love, and their support for Virginia Beach following Friday's deadly shooting at a municipal center building.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dyer said in a news conference. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside an operations building. Six more people were also injured.

Many are taking to social media to mourn the injured and dead, as well as showing their love for Virginia Beach.

Governor Northam also issued the following statement:

“This is a horrific day for the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are devastated by the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach. I am in Virginia Beach with law enforcement authorities and Mayor Dyer, where I am monitoring the situation and offer the state’s full support.

“My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those who left home this morning, and will not return tonight, as well as those who have been injured in this tragedy.

“This is unspeakable, senseless violence. I commend local and state law enforcement, first responders, medical teams, and all others who acted swiftly to respond to this situation. My thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families.”

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Hampton Roads Virginia Chapter said in a statement:

"On behalf of the members of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Hampton Roads VA (HRVA) Chapter, we offer our deepest sympathy and prayers to the victims killed and those injured, to include the officer injured in the line of duty, in yet another senseless act of gun violence. We honor the unselfish acts of four Virginia Beach Police Officers for taking quick action to limit the carnage at the hands of this individual and further loss of life. Moreover, we commend the Virginia Beach Police Department and the leadership of Chief Jim Cevera, and Virginia Beach Fire and Rescue for quickly coming to together to render aid and support to control a tragic situation."