Lorne Michaels delivered an emotional tribute to Chris Farley and Adam Sandler while accepting the Emmy Award "Saturday Night Live" won for Variety Sketch Series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

During his acceptance speech, the "Saturday Night Live" producer revealed the episode that they had submitted for consideration this year was the one featuring Adam Sandler's return to the show after 24 years.

One of that episode's most emotional moments included Sandler paying tribute to his late friend Chris Farley through a touching song on the acoustic guitar.

During his Emmy speech Michaels recounted what it was like behind-the-scenes during that moment of the show.

"It's rare that you see a camera man tear up or a boom crew crying. But it was a very, very chilling moment and very powerful," Michaels described. "It's those kind of moments, that sort of thing is what keeps us here.

RELATED: Adam Sandler returns to ‘SNL’ after 24 years with song about how he was fired

"Saturday Night Live" also won the Emmy award for Best Variety Series Directing for the Adam Sandler episode. During the May 2019 episode, Sandler also brought back one of his most famed “SNL” characters Opera Man to the Weekend Update desk and had fellow "SNL" cast mate and longtime friend Chris Rock join him for a song about how both of them were fired from the show.

Here's Sandler's Farley tribute from the Emmy winning episode:

RELATED: Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones,' 'Veep' aim for records